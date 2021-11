Sunny on Tuesday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 this morning.

Tonight clear becoming partly cloudy before morning. Low minus 1.

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, wind to the south gusting to 50km/h. High 9.

Cloudy overnight with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low plus 4.

Thursday periods of rain with a high plus 4.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High plus 3.