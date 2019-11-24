AM800 Weather for November 24, 2019

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 7.

Cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of showers or freezing rain...still windy with the overnight low dropping to plus 3.

Cloudy tomorrow as well...gusting winds with a high of 9.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 7.

Wednesday - Rain with high winds and a high of 6.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of plus 2.

