AM800 Weather for November 24, 2021

Sunny on Wednesday, with wind becoming south gusting to 50km/h early this morning. High 8.

Tonight partly cloudy, becoming cloudy near midnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low plus 4.

Thursday cloudy with showers beginning in the morning. Wind becoming northwest gusting to 40km/h late in the afternoon. High 8.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 3.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high plus 4.