AM800 Weather for November 25, 2021

Showers on Thursday, with mild southwest wind and a high 8.

Tonight partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers, changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Low minus 4.

Friday a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest gusting to 30 km/h and a high zero.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Saturday, with a high plus 2.

Sunday cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.