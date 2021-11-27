AM800 Weather for November 27, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy this morning with about 2cm of snow expected, beginning late in the afternoon with a high plus 1C and a wind chill minus 7C.

Periods of snow will end after midnight, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or drizzle and a high near plus 1C.

Tomorrow Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and periods of rain or snow beginning late in the morning with a high plus 2C.

Monday cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 2.

Tuesday more clouds with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high 6