AM800 Weather for November 27, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy this morning with about 2cm of snow expected, beginning late in the afternoon with a high plus 1C and a wind chill minus 7C.
Periods of snow will end after midnight, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or drizzle and a high near plus 1C.
Tomorrow Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and periods of rain or snow beginning late in the morning with a high plus 2C.
Monday cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 2.
and
Tuesday more clouds with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high 6