AM800 Weather for November 28, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of flurries or drizzle this morning and a risk of freezing drizzle with a high plus 2C. 

Flurries ending later tonight with a low minus 3C and a wind chill minus 8C overnight.

Tomorrow a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high plus 2C.

Tuesday, more sun and clouds with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high plus 5C.

and Wednesday sunny and cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high plus 4C.
 

