AM800 Weather for November 29, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A special weather statement is in effect with a significant winter storm expected to begin tomorrow afternoon lasting to Wednesday.

Sunny skies today...changing to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon...winds gusting to 40km/h with the daytime high reaching 8.

Becoming cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers overnight...the low dropping to plus 3.

Rain tomorrow morning...changing to snow in the afternoon...up to 2cm expected....gusting winds with the temperature falling to plus 1 in the afternoon.

Tuesday - Periods of snow with a high of plus 1.

Wednesday - Clearing up with a daytime high of plus 3.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching plus 2.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -