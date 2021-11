Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud Monday morning. High plus 2, but a wind chill of minus 8 this morning.

Cloudy tonight, with periods of snow beginning this evening and ending before morning. Local amount 2 cm with a low minus 1.

Tuesday, cloudy with wind becoming west gusting to 30 km/h in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High plus 3.

Clear overnight and a low minus 1.

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with a high plus 4.