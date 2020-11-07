AM800 Weather for November 7, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 20.

Clear skies tonight with more gusting winds...slowing down overnight with the low dropping to 8.

More sun tomorrow with a daytime high of 20.

Monday - Sunny with the high reaching 21.

Tuesday - Cloudy skies with high of 22.

Wednesday - Showers with the daytime high reaching 13.

