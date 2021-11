Mainly cloudy on Tuesday, fog patches dissipating this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and a high 15.

Tonight partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Becoming clear overnight with a low zero.

Sunny on Wednesday and a high 12.

Cloudy overnight and down to a low 9.

Thursday, periods of rain with a high 14.

Rain overnight and a low 6.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high 8.