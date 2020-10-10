AM800 Weather for October 10, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40% chance of showers late this afternoon...there's a risk of a thunderstorm as well with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 24...feeling like 29 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm with more gusting winds...clearing up overnight with the low dropping to 9.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with light winds...the high reaching 16.

Monday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a daytime high of 21.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 18.

and

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a daytime high of 16.

