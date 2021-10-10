AM800 Weather for October 10, 2021

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and a risk of a thunderstorm.

High of 24C or 31C with the humidex.

Clouds clearing into Sunday night with a low of 17C.

Monday, sunny with a high of 27C or 33C with the humidex, clouds forming overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22C, low of 13C overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud Wednesday, high of 23C and an overnight low of 14C.