AM800 Weather for October 11, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 30km/h...the daytime high reaching 18.

Partly cloudy tonight...getting foggy overnight with more gusting winds...the low dropping to 12.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon...still windy with the high reaching 22...feeling like 27 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Sunny with a daytime high of 19.

Wednesday - More sun with the high reaching 18.

and

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 14.

