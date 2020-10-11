AM800 Weather for October 11, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 30km/h...the daytime high reaching 18.
Partly cloudy tonight...getting foggy overnight with more gusting winds...the low dropping to 12.
Cloudy skies tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon...still windy with the high reaching 22...feeling like 27 with the humidex.
Tuesday - Sunny with a daytime high of 19.
Wednesday - More sun with the high reaching 18.
and
Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 14.
