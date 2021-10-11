AM800 Weather for October 11, 2021

Mainly sunny on Monday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 26 but the humidex will make it feel more like 33.

Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 17.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon on Tuesday. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. High of 24.

Cloudy periods overnight and low 13.

Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22.

Cloudy periods overnight and low of 15.