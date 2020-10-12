AM800 Weather for October 12, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Increasing clouds today with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon...winds gusting to 50km/h with the daytime high reaching 22...feeling like 27 with the humidex.
Showers with the risk of a thunderstorm tonight...more gusting winds...clearing up before morning with the overnight low dropping to 8.
Mainly sunny tomorrow with light winds...the high reaching 18.
Wednesday - Increasing cloudiness with a daytime high of 17.
Thursday - Showers with a high of 16.
Friday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 10.
