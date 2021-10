Cloudy on Wednesday morning, before clearing this afternoon. High of 22 but the humidex will make it feel more like 25.

Tonight increasing cloudiness with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15.

Thursday, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 24.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12.

Friday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.