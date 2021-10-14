AM800 Weather for October 14, 2021

Mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Then showers beginning late this afternoon and a high of 26 but the humidex mike make it feel like 31.

Showers ending late this evening then cloudy overnight. A few showers beginning before morning. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 16.

Showers on Friday with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. High 19.

Rain overnight and a low of 9.

Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 7.