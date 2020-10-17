AM800 Weather for October 17, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies changing over to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon...winds gusting to 40km/h with the daytime high reaching 15.
Mainly cloudy tonight with more gusting winds...the overnight low dropping to 12.
Cloudy tomorrow with a 40% chance of showers...still windy with the high reaching 16.
Monday - More clouds with a daytime high of 11.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a high of 11.
and
Wednesday - Cloudy again with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 14.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -