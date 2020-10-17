AM800 Weather for October 17, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies changing over to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon...winds gusting to 40km/h with the daytime high reaching 15.

Mainly cloudy tonight with more gusting winds...the overnight low dropping to 12.

Cloudy tomorrow with a 40% chance of showers...still windy with the high reaching 16.

Monday - More clouds with a daytime high of 11.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a high of 11.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy again with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 14.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -