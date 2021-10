Sunny early this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning. High 21.

Increasing cloudiness early this evening, another 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 15.

Thursday showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southwest gusting to 50km/h and a high of 17.

Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Friday cloudy and high of 13.