AM800 Weather for October 21, 2021

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early Thursday morning. Showers beginning this morning then changing to 60 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm as well and a high of 19.

Tonight cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low plus 5.

Friday mainly cloudy with a high of 12.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13.