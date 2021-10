A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high of 11.

Tonight mainly cloudy. Low plus 5.

Saturday mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 13.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 6.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a high of 13.

Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7.