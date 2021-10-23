AM800 Weather for October 23, 2021

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers Saturday morning and early this afternoon.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon, high of 13C, clearing overnight with a low of 4C.

A mix of sun and cloud Sunday, becoming cloudy near noon with rain beginning late in the afternoon. High of 13C Sunday, rain periods overnight with a low of 10C.

Periods of rain Monday and a high of 13C, cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4C.

Tue, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 11C, low of 6C overnight.

Partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 14C and a cloudy low of 8C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers Thursday and a high of 13C.

Sixty per cent chance of showers overnight with a low of 8C.

Periods of rain Friday and a high of 13C.