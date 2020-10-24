AM800 Weather for October 24, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Mainly cloudy today with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 8.
Clearing up tonight with the overnight low dropping to zero with frost expected.
Increasing clouds tomorrow with more gusting winds...the high reaching 10.
Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 7.
Tuesday - More clouds with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 8.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the daytime high reaching 9.
