AM800 Weather for October 24, 2021
Mainly sunny Sunday morning turning to a mix of sun and cloud, rain in the afternoon and a high of 12C.
Possibility of a thunderstorm overnight Sunday with the temperature expected to hold at 12C.
A rainfall warning has been issued Monday with up to 60 mm of rain expected throughout the day. The high is expected to hit 14C, cloudy overnight and a low of 7C.
Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C - cloudy overnight with a low of 6C.
Mix of sun and cloud Wednesday with a high of 15C, cloudy periods overnight and a low of 8C.
High of 15C Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud, low of 10C overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Cloudy Friday, high of 13C, 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8C.
