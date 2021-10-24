AM800 Weather for October 24, 2021

Mainly sunny Sunday morning turning to a mix of sun and cloud, rain in the afternoon and a high of 12C.

Possibility of a thunderstorm overnight Sunday with the temperature expected to hold at 12C.

A rainfall warning has been issued Monday with up to 60 mm of rain expected throughout the day. The high is expected to hit 14C, cloudy overnight and a low of 7C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C - cloudy overnight with a low of 6C.

Mix of sun and cloud Wednesday with a high of 15C, cloudy periods overnight and a low of 8C.

High of 15C Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud, low of 10C overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Cloudy Friday, high of 13C, 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8C.