AM800 Weather for October 25, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Increasing clouds today with winds gusting to 40km/h this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 10.

Overcast tonight with more gusting winds...the overnight low dropping to 6.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with light winds in the morning...the high reaching 11.

Tuesday - More clouds with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 9.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 11.

Thursday - More sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 13.

