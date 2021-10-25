AM800 Weather for October 25, 2021

Rain on Monday, amount 15 to 25 mm with the risk of a thunderstorm this morning as well. Wind northeast gusting to 60km/h. High 11.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 7.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind northwest gusting to 60km/h. High 10.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6.

Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15.