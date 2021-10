Cloudy on Thursday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 15.

Becoming cloudy this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Low 13.

Friday, periods of rain. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east gusting to 50km/h. Temperature steady near 13.

Rain overnight and a low of 9.

Saturday, rain with a high 13.