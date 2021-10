Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain or drizzle on Saturday. Temperature steady near 12.

Tonight, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain or drizzle this evening and after midnight. Low 7.

Mainly cloudy on Sunday, with wind becoming west gusting to 40km/h in the morning and a high 13.

Cloudy periods over night and a low plus 3.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.