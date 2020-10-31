AM800 Weather for October 31, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today with winds gusting to 40km/h near noon...the daytime high reaching 9.
A few clouds tonight...increasing clouds after midnight with a 30% chance of showers...still windy with the temperature staying steady near 9.
Cloudy skies tomorrow with rain beginning in the morning...a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon with more gusting winds...temperature falling to plus 2.
Monday - Sunny with a daytime high of 8.
Tuesday - More sun with a high of 12.
and
Wednesday - Sunny with a high of 17.
