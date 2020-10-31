AM800 Weather for October 31, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with winds gusting to 40km/h near noon...the daytime high reaching 9.

A few clouds tonight...increasing clouds after midnight with a 30% chance of showers...still windy with the temperature staying steady near 9.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with rain beginning in the morning...a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon with more gusting winds...temperature falling to plus 2.

Monday - Sunny with a daytime high of 8.

Tuesday - More sun with a high of 12.

and

Wednesday - Sunny with a high of 17.

