AM800 Weather for October 31, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Mainly cloudy today with winds gusting 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 13.
For trick or treating tonight...partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to plus 3.
Sunny tomorrow morning...getting cloudy near noon and still windy...the high reaching 10.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 7.
Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 8.
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a daytime high of 8.
