AM800 Weather for October 31, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy today with winds gusting 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 13.

For trick or treating tonight...partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to plus 3.

Sunny tomorrow morning...getting cloudy near noon and still windy...the high reaching 10.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 7.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 8.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a daytime high of 8.

