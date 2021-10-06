AM800 Weather for October 6, 2021

Cloudy on Wednesday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning and the humidex will make it feel like 30.

Tonight partly cloudy with a low of 16.

Thursday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 24.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday will be cloudy with another 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15.