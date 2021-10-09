AM800 Weather for October 9, 2021
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers Saturday and fog patches to start the day.
Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning, high of 22C or 27C with the humidex.
Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 17.
Sunday, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning; high of 25C or 31C with the humidex.
Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 16C.
Mix of sun and cloud Monday, high of 26 with cloudy periods. Overnight, 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16C.