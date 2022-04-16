AM800 Weather for Saturday, April 16

Periods of rain ending Saturday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud. West wind gusting to 50km/h this morning with a high 10.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries wind becoming light after midnight and down to a low minus 3.

Sunday will be mainly sunny. Light wind in the morning with a high 7.

Periods of rain or snow on Monday, with a high plus 4.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 9.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday and a high 9.