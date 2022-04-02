AM800 Weather for Saturday, April 2



Sunny today with increasing cloudiness late in the morning and a high of 6C.

Tonight, cloudy with a few rain showers or flurries beginning late in the evening and a low of plus 1C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in morning and a high of 8C.

Monday, will be rainy with a high of 7C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 12C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C.

Thursday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C.

And Friday, cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 7C.

