AM800 Weather for Saturday, April 23

Showers ending early in the morning then clearing with a high of 24C.

Skies clearing up tonight with a low of 15C.

Tomorrow, cloudy near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.

Monday, cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C.

Tuesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14C.



