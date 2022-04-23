AM800 Weather for Saturday, April 23
Showers ending early in the morning then clearing with a high of 24C.
Skies clearing up tonight with a low of 15C.
Tomorrow, cloudy near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.
Monday, cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C.
Tuesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.
And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14C.