AM800 Weather for Saturday, April 30
A mix of sun and cloud today, with a high of 17C.
Cloudy tonight with a few showers beginning near midnight and a low of 9C.
Tomorrow, a few showers ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21C.
Monday, sunny with a high of 19C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 17C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17C.
And Friday, more sun and cloud with a high of 16C.