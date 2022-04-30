iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for Saturday, April 30

A mix of sun and cloud today, with a high of 17C.

Cloudy tonight with a few showers beginning near midnight and a low of 9C.

Tomorrow, a few showers ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21C. 

Monday, sunny with a high of 19C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 17C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17C.

And Friday, more sun and cloud with a high of 16C.

