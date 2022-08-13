AM800 Weather for Saturday, August 13

Mainly sunny today with increasing cloudiness late this morning and a high of 24C.

Tonight, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with a low of 15C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with a high of 21C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 24C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 23C.

Wednesday, more sunshine with a high of 25C.

Thursday, sunny again with a high of 26C.

And Friday, sunny with a high of 28C.