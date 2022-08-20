AM800 Weather for Saturday, August 20

Cloudy this morning.

A 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 29C.

Tonight, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 19C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 24.

Monday, cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C.

Wednesday, more sun and clouds with a high of 29C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29C.