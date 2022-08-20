AM800 Weather for Saturday, August 20
Cloudy this morning.
A 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 29C.
Tonight, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 19C.
Tomorrow, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 24.
Monday, cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25.
Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C.
Wednesday, more sun and clouds with a high of 29C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29C.
And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29C.