AM800 Weather for Saturday, August 6
Sunny today, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with fog patches dissipating this morning and a high 31C with the Humidex 41C.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of 23C.
Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 32C.
Monday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 24C.
Wednesday, sunny with a high of 30C.
Thursday, more sunshine with a high 26C.
And Friday, sunny with a high 27C.