AM800 Weather for Saturday, August 6

Sunny today, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with fog patches dissipating this morning and a high 31C with the Humidex 41C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of 23C.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 32C.

Monday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 24C.

Wednesday, sunny with a high of 30C.

Thursday, more sunshine with a high 26C.

And Friday, sunny with a high 27C.