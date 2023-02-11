AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 11

Sunny today with a high of plus 4C and the windchill minus 12C this morning.

Tonight, clear with a low of minus 5C.

Tomorrow, sunny with a high 7C.

Monday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of plus 4C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 8C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 10C.

Thursday, rain with a high of 9C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 1C.

