iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 19

AM800-News-Weather-Windsor-Detroit-River-Deep-Freeze-Frozen-Winter-Ice-Icy-Sun-Cloud-sunny-jogger-runner-January-5-2018-5

Heavy flurries ending today, then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6C and a wind chill minus 19C. 

Clearing tonight with a low of minus 12C and a wind chill minus 14C.

Tomorrow, a sunny Sunday with a high of plus 5C. 

Monday, cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 4C.

Tuesday, rain is expected with a high of plus 9C

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 4C.

Thursday, cloudy with a high minus 7C.

And Friday, periods of snow with a high minus 4C.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE