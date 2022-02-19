AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 19

Heavy flurries ending today, then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6C and a wind chill minus 19C.

Clearing tonight with a low of minus 12C and a wind chill minus 14C.

Tomorrow, a sunny Sunday with a high of plus 5C.

Monday, cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 4C.

Tuesday, rain is expected with a high of plus 9C

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 4C.

Thursday, cloudy with a high minus 7C.

And Friday, periods of snow with a high minus 4C.