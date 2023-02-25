AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 25
Periods of snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 3C.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a low minus 3 and a wind chill near minus 8C.
Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 8C.
Monday, periods of rain, windy with a high of 8C.
Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 6.
Wednesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 9C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 4C.
And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 4C.