AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 25

Periods of snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 3C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low minus 3 and a wind chill near minus 8C.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 8C.

Monday, periods of rain, windy with a high of 8C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 6.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 9C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 4C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 4C.