AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 26

Mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 1C, but a wind chill of minus 12C in the morning.

Sunday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries and a high 0C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 3C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 3C.

Wednesday, flurries or rain showers with a high plus 4C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 2C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 0C.

