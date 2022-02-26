AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 26
Mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 1C, but a wind chill of minus 12C in the morning.
Sunday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries and a high 0C.
Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 3C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 3C.
Wednesday, flurries or rain showers with a high plus 4C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 2C.
And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 0C.