AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 4
Partly cloudy today with a high of zero and the windchill minus 23C this morning.
Tonight, a few clouds with the temperature steady near plus 1C.
Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with the temperature steady near plus 3C.
Monday, sunny with a high of plus 1C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of plus 5C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6C.
Thursday, periods of rain with a high of 6C.
And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2C.