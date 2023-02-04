AM800 Weather for Saturday, February 4

Partly cloudy today with a high of zero and the windchill minus 23C this morning.

Tonight, a few clouds with the temperature steady near plus 1C.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with the temperature steady near plus 3C.

Monday, sunny with a high of plus 1C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of plus 5C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6C.

Thursday, periods of rain with a high of 6C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2C.