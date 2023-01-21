AM800 Weather for Saturday, January 21

Cloudy today, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning and a high of plus 1C.

Tonight, cloudy with a low of minus 2C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with snow beginning in the morning and a high of plus 1C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of plus 3C.

Tuesday, more sun and cloud with a high of plus 3C.

Wednesday, snow with a high of plus 1C.

Thursday, cloudy with a high of minus 2C.

And Friday, cloudy with a high of minus 3C.