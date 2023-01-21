AM800 Weather for Saturday, January 21
Cloudy today, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning and a high of plus 1C.
Tonight, cloudy with a low of minus 2C.
Tomorrow, cloudy with snow beginning in the morning and a high of plus 1C.
Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of plus 3C.
Tuesday, more sun and cloud with a high of plus 3C.
Wednesday, snow with a high of plus 1C.
Thursday, cloudy with a high of minus 2C.
And Friday, cloudy with a high of minus 3C.