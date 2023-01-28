AM800 Weather for Saturday, January 28

Mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of plus 1.

Tonight, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow this evening with the temperature steady near plus 1C.

Tomorrow, periods of rain or snow changing to periods of snow in the morning with the temperature steady near plus 1C.

Monday, cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high minus 5C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of minus 8C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 5C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 7C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6C.



