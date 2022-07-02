AM800 Weather for Saturday, July 2

Sunny today with increasing cloudiness near noon and a high of 30C.

Tonight, clear skies with increasing cloudiness after midnight and a low of 15C.

Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a high of 28C.

Monday, sunny with a high of 32C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30C.