AM800 Weather for Saturday, July 2
Sunny today with increasing cloudiness near noon and a high of 30C.
Tonight, clear skies with increasing cloudiness after midnight and a low of 15C.
Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a high of 28C.
Monday, sunny with a high of 32C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C.
Thursday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30C.