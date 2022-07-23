AM800 Weather for Saturday, July 23

Showers with thunderstorms today and a high of 31C.

Clear at night with cloudiness near midnight, then a 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms overnight with a low of 21C.

Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms and a high of 30C.

Monday, sunny with a high of 29C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 28C.

Wednesday,cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 29C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28C.

and Friday, sunny with a high of 28C.