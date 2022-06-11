AM800 Weather for Saturday, June 11

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. South wind gusting to 40km/h this afternoon with a high 26°C.

Becoming cloudy this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy with a low 17°C.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 20 km/h with a high 24°C but feeling more like 30°C with the humidex.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high 26°C.

Tuesday another mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers amd a high 30°C.