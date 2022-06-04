AM800 Weather for Saturday, June 4
Sunny today then becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 23C.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of 12C.
Tomorrow, cloudy with a high of 26C.
Monday, cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.
Tuesday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24C.
Thursday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.
And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25C.