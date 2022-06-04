AM800 Weather for Saturday, June 4

Sunny today then becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 23C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of 12C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with a high of 26C.

Monday, cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.

Tuesday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24C.

Thursday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25C.